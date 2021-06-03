The Minnesota Vikings have signed free-agent cornerback Tye Smith on Thursday.
Terms of the deal were not announced.
Smith, 28, recorded 61 tackles, an interception and two forced fumbles in 36 games -- seven starts -- with the Tennessee Titans between the 2017 and 2020 seasons. He missed the 2018 season after the Titans placed him on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury.
A fifth-round pick by the Seahawks in 2015, Smith played four games as a rookie before Seattle cut him the following year. The Washington Football Team signed Smith to its practice squad in 2016 before he signed a futures contract with the Titans in January 2017.
