The Minnesota Vikings received a double helping of good news in their secondary Wednesday.
The team activated safety Harrison Smith from the reserve/COVID-19 list and designated cornerback Patrick Peterson to return from injured reserve. Both were expected to practice Wednesday.
Smith, 32, landed on the COVID list prior to Minnesota's Week 9 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. He has 58 tackles, one sack and one forced fumble in seven games this season.
A five-time Pro Bowl selection, Smith has recorded 805 tackles, 28 interceptions, 14.5 sacks, eight forced fumbles and eight fumble recoveries in 137 career games with the Vikings.
Peterson, 31, went on IR on Oct. 18 with a hamstring injury. He has 13 tackles and two passes defensed in six games this season, his first with Minnesota.
The eight-time Pro Bowl selection has 512 tackles, 28 interceptions and 12 fumble recoveries in 160 career starts with the Arizona Cardinals and Vikings.
Minnesota (4-5) hosts the NFC North-leading Green Bay Packers (8-2) on Sunday.
--Field Level Media
