The Minnesota Vikings released veteran defensive tackle Shamar Stephen on Tuesday.
Stephen was a seventh-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft by the Vikings and spent his first four seasons in the NFL at Minnesota. After one season with the Seattle Seahawks, he returned to the Vikings in 2019, playing the past two seasons in Minnesota.
The move will save the Vikings $3.75 million in salary cap space and comes after the Vikings reportedly agreed to a two-year, $22 million contract with defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson on Monday.
Stephen, 30, started 31 games over the past two seasons. In all, he has played in 98 career games (65 starts) and recorded 173 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 14 quarterback hits and three fumble recoveries.
The Vikings ranked 27th in the league in stopping the run in 2020, allowing 134.4 rushing yards per game.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.