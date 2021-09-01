Longtime Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen was re-signed Wednesday shortly after being released Tuesday.
The move gave the Vikings roster flexibility and an ability to delay injured reserve decisions till after the NFL's cutdown deadline; delaying a day allowed players placed on injured reserve to return this season.
Ultimately, the Vikings placed tight end Irv Smith Jr., running back Kene Nwangwu and wide receiver Dan Chisena on IR Wednesday.
Griffen, 33, totaled 74.5 sacks in 147 games (88 starts) for the Vikings from 2010-19. He re-joined the team Aug. 23 on a one-year contract.
The four-time Pro Bowl selection had six sacks last season playing for the Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions after playing a decade in Minnesota.
The Vikings also announced the re-signing of long-snapper Andrew DePaola, who played in seven games with Minnesota in 2020.
--Field Level Media
