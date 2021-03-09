Kicker Dan Bailey got the boot from the Minnesota Vikings on Tuesday in a salary cap-related roster move.
Bailey, 33, spent three years with the team and was due a bonus this month tied to the three-year, $10 million deal he signed in March 2020. He had a 2021 cap hit of $3.8 million.
He made a career-worst 68.2 percent of his field goals in 2020 and missed five extra points in the team's final five regular-season games.
The Vikings signed kicker Greg Joseph in February.
Bailey signed with the Vikings in September 2018 after being released by the Dallas Cowboys.
In 46 regular-season games with the Vikings, Bailey made 63 of 79 field goals (79.7 percent) with a long of 53 and 107 of 118 extra points. He spent the first seven years of his career with the Cowboys, making the Pro Bowl in 2015.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.