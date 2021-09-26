Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook was ruled inactive for Sunday's game against the visiting Seattle Seahawks.
Cook did not practice this week after sustaining an ankle injury in the Vikings' 34-33 loss to the Arizona Cardinals last Sunday. The two-time Pro Bowl selection gained 131 yards on the ground before he sprained his ankle on a tackle by Cardinals star J.J. Watt.
Alexander Mattison is expected to carry the load in the backfield for the Vikings (0-2). Mattison has four carries for 13 yards this season.
Minnesota quarterback Kellen Mond, cornerback Harrison Hand, linebacker Anthony Barr, offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw, defensive tackle James Lynch and defensive end Patrick Jones II also were ruled inactive versus the Seahawks (1-1).
--Field Level Media
