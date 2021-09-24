Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is listed as questionable for this weekend's game against the visiting Seattle Seahawks after missing practice for the third straight day on Friday.
Cook has been hobbled by an ankle injury he sustained in the Vikings' 34-33 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. The two-time Pro Bowl selection gained 131 yards on the ground before he sprained his ankle on a tackle by Cardinals star J.J. Watt.
Alexander Mattison is in line to see an additional workload should Cook sit out this Sunday for the Vikings (0-2). Mattison has four carries for 13 yards this season.
The Vikings ruled out linebacker Anthony Barr (knee), rookie tackle Christian Darrisaw (groin) and cornerback Harrison Hand (hamstring) for Sunday's game against the Seahawks (1-1).
--Field Level Media
