Dan Bailey kicked a game-winning, 23-yard field goal with 1:53 remaining in overtime and Kirk Cousins passed for 305 yards and three touchdowns as the host Minnesota Vikings defeated the reeling Jacksonville Jaguars, 27-24, on Sunday for their fifth win in six games.
Jaguars quarterback Mike Glennon threw two interceptions, fumbled and was sacked in the end zone for a safety in Jacksonville's franchise-record 11th straight loss. Vikings safety Harrison Smith snagged Glennon's second interception inside Jaguars territory to set up Bailey's game-winning kick.
Justin Jefferson had nine catches for 121 yards and a touchdown for the Vikings, who outgained the Jaguars 420-390. Dalvin Cook overcame a slow start to finish with 32 carries for 120yards.
Minnesota (6-6) remained in the NFC playoff hunt by regrouping after the Jaguars took a 16-6 lead early in the third quarter, their largest advantage of the season. The Vikings scored 18 consecutive points to take a 24-16 lead with 3:55 to go, but the Jaguars (1-11) rallied to tie the game with 1:08 to go on James Robinson's 1-yard touchdown run and two-point conversion pass from Glennon to Collin Johnson.
Moments after Bailey missed a 51-yard field goal that would have put Minnesota ahead with 13 seconds to go, Jaguars placekicker Chase McLaughlin, who was on the Vikings' practice squad this season, was short on a 62-yard field goal attempt as time expired, sending the game to overtime.
Cousins was 28-of-43 passing for 305 yards, three touchdowns, one interception and a lost fumble. Glennon was 28-of-42 passing for 280 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions, while Robinson had 18 carries for 78 yards and a touchdown.
Jacksonville added quickly to its three-point halftime lead, as linebacker Joe Schobert snagged a Cousins screen pass and raced 43 yards down the right sideline for a touchdown with 14:50 remaining in the third quarter. It marked the second successive week the Vikings have allowed a defensive touchdown on the first play of the second half.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.