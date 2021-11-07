The Minnesota Vikings placed safety Harrison Smith on the reserve/COVID-19 list prior to Sunday's game against the host Baltimore Ravens.

The Vikings activated safety Myles Dorn from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement for Smith.

Smith, 32, has 58 tackles, one sack and one forced fumble in seven games this season.

A five-time Pro Bowl selection, Smith has recorded 805 tackles, 28 interceptions, 14.5 sacks, eight forced fumbles and eight fumble recoveries in 137 career games with the Vikings.

--Field Level Media

