Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Sign up for our Email News Alerts.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Minnesota Vikings placed eight-time Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Peterson on injured reserve Monday with a hamstring issue.
Peterson will miss the team's next three games as a result of the move, but the injury is not expected to be season-ending. Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer confirmed the hamstring injury Monday.
Peterson dealt with what was labeled as cramping issues during the fourth quarter of the Vikings' 34-28 overtime victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. He was replaced by Cameron Dantzler.
"Patrick has played really well and we'll miss him for sure," Zimmer said. "But Dantzler has done decent and so has (Bashaud) Breeland."
Peterson, 31, recorded 13 tackles and two passes defensed in six games this season, his first with Minnesota.
Peterson has 512 tackles, 28 interceptions and 12 fumble recoveries in 160 career starts with the Arizona Cardinals and Vikings.
The Vikings also added tackle Blake Brandel from the practice squad.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Get unlimited access to quality, locally-produced news.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.