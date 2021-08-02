The Minnesota Vikings placed quarterbacks Kirk Cousins, Kellen Mond and Nate Stanley on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Third-year player Jake Browning, who is fully vaccinated, is the lone Vikings quarterback available to practice. Browning has no NFL experience and was signed to a reserve/future contract in January.

Coach Mike Zimmer was none-too-pleased with those who have elected against getting vaccinated when addressing reporters on Monday.

"We could put this thing to bed if we'd all do this, but it is what it is," Zimmer said.

Cousins has declined to answer questions about his vaccination status.

NFL Network reported Monday that the Vikings plan to sign quarterback Case Cookus.

--Field Level Media

