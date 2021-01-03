Justin Jefferson set a Super Bowl-era record on Sunday for receiving yards by a rookie.
The Minnesota Vikings wideout broke the mark established by Arizona Cardinals receiver Anquan Boldin in 2003. Jefferson finished the Vikings' 37-35 victory over the Detroit Lions with 133 yards on nine catches to boost his season total to 1,400, eclipsing that of Boldin (1,377).
Jefferson's receiving yards total trails only that of Houston Oilers wideout Bill Groman, who holds the all-time rookie record. He had 1,473 yards in 1960.
Jefferson, 21, has reeled in 88 passes and seven touchdowns in 16 games since being selected by the Vikings with the 22nd overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft.
