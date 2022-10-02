Minnesota Vikings rookie safety Lewis Cine sustained a fractured leg during Sunday's 28-25 victory against the New Orleans Saints in London.
Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said Cine will stay in London to have surgery on his lower left leg. The medical team will remain with him until he is ready to return to Minnesota.
After having his leg immobilized with an air cast, Cine was carted off the field at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and taken to a hospital.
Vikings teammates surrounded the 2022 first-round draft pick in a show of support.
Cine, who was the 32nd overall pick out of Georgia, made his NFL debut in the Week 2 loss at Philadelphia and has played mostly on special teams.
