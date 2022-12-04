Kirk Cousins went 21-of-35 passing for 173 yards and a touchdown to lead the Minnesota Vikings to a 27-22 home win over the New York Jets on Sunday.
Mike White went 31-of-57 passing for 369 yards and two interceptions in defeat for the Jets.
The Jets outgained the Vikings in yards 486-287 but settled for five Greg Zuerlein field goals and scored one touchdown on six trips to the red zone.
Minnesota (10-2) took a 27-15 lead with 8:33 remaining on a 10-yard touchdown pass from Cousins to Justin Jefferson.
New York (7-5) cut its deficit to 27-22 with 6:48 remaining on a 1-yard touchdown run by White that finished off a five-play, 75-yard drive.
The Jets got the ball back and drove down to the Minnesota 1-yard line, but a fourth-and-goal pass fell incomplete with 1:43 remaining. New York got the ball back one last time at the Minnesota 43-yard line with 1:19 left.
The Jets drove to the Minnesota 19, but White was intercepted by Minnesota's Camryn Bynum on a fourth-and-10 pass near the goal line with 10 seconds left.
Trailing 20-3 in the second quarter and 20-6 at halftime, the Jets controlled the third quarter and pulled to within 20-15 with 12:30 remaining in the game after three of Zuerlein's field goals (36, 30 and 26 yards).
Minnesota held a 10-3 lead with 13:02 to go in the second quarter on a 4-yard touchdown run by Dalvin Cook, which capped a 14-play, 74-yard drive.
The Vikings went up 17-3 with 3:35 left until halftime on a 14-yard touchdown run by Alexander Mattison, which finished an 11-play, 86-yard drive.
Greg Joseph put Minnesota up 20-3 on a 41-yard field goal with 40 seconds left in the second quarter before Zuerlein answered with a 60-yard field goal to cut the deficit to 20-6 with eight seconds remaining until halftime.
