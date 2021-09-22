The Minnesota Vikings placed cornerback Harrison Hand on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday.

In his second season, Hand played Week 1 and recorded two tackles in the overtime loss to the Cincinnati Bengals and sat out last Sunday with a hamstring injury. The Vikings fell to 0-2 after a heartbreaking 34-33 loss at the Arizona Cardinals.

Minnesota selected Hand, 22, in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He appeared in 14 games (one start) last season and contributed 17 tackles, an interception and three passes defensed.

The Vikings host the Seattle Seahawks (1-1) on Sunday in their season debut in Minneapolis.

--Field Level Media

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.