The Minnesota Vikings announced the signing of veteran guard Chris Reed on Friday.

Terms were not disclosed.

Reed, 29, started six of his 14 games with the Indianapolis Colts last season.

He has played in 61 games (29 starts) with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2016-18), Miami Dolphins (2019), Carolina Panthers (2019-20) and Colts.

It's a homecoming of sorts for Reed, who played college football at Minnesota State. He was not selected in the 2015 NFL Draft.

--Field Level Media

