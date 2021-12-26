Minnesota added tackle Rashod Hill and reserve quarterback Sean Mannion to the reserve/COVID-19 list Sunday.

Neither is available for Sunday's game between the Vikings (7-7) and visiting Los Angeles Rams (10-4).

Running back Dalvin Cook landed on the list Thursday and previously was ruled out for the key Week 16 contest.

Hill, 29, started the first five games this season and has appeared in all 14.

Mannion, 29, has not played since starting Minnesota's loss to the Chicago Bears on Dec. 29, 2019.

--Field Level Media

