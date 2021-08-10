Minnesota Vikings rookie quarterback Kellen Mond was activated from the COVID/reserve list on Tuesday.
Mond was away from the team facility for the past 10 days and had only three training camp practices under his belt before testing positive for COVID-19.
Mond and starting quarterback Kirk Cousins, who missed four practices as a close contact, are among five quarterbacks in camp with the Vikings.
Head coach Mike Zimmer lamented the decision by multiple quarterbacks on the roster to not be vaccinated, to which Cousins stated the solution was to avoid close contacts going forward.
Among Cousins' suggestions for staying healthy -- outdoor position meetings and plexiglass around his seat in team meetings.
Mond entered the NFL draft with a year of eligibility remaining and was the 66th overall pick in April.
