Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Sign up for our Email News Alerts.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Minnesota Vikings activated defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday.
The Vikings (5-6) have had several players miss time due to COVID protocols and Tomlinson was their last player remaining on the list.
He landed there on Nov. 23 and missed the first game of his five-year career last week, a 34-26 loss at San Francisco.
Tomlinson, 27, has recorded 26 tackles, 1.5 sacks, three quarterback hits and a fumble recovery in 10 games (all starts) this season, his first in Minnesota.
He played in all 64 games (all starts) with the New York Giants from 2017-20.
Tomlinson's return coincides with that of fellow DT Michael Pierce, who was designated to return from injured reserve on Wednesday.
Pierce, 27, has missed the past seven games with an elbow injury. He had nine tackles -- two for loss -- and two sacks in four games (all starts) before the injury.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.