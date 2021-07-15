Two-time medalist Victoria Azarenka on Thursday became the latest tennis star to withdraw from the Tokyo Olympics.
The 31-year-old from Belarus won a bronze medal in singles and a gold in mixed doubles at the 2012 Summer Games in London.
Azarenka announced her decision on Instagram, citing "challenges" with the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I have many amazing memories winning the gold while competing and representing Belarus in previous Games, but with all the challenges we are facing as it relates to the pandemic, I know in my heart this is the right decision for myself and team," she wrote.
"I look forward to returning to the 2024 Olympics in Paris to represent Belarus! I wish all my fellow athletes a safe, healthy, and successful Games."
The former World No. 1 has captured 21 WTA singles titles, including back-to-back Australian Open championships in 2012 and 2013.
Other stars who are skipping the Summer Games in Japan include Serena Williams, Bianca Andreescu, Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem.
--Field Level Media
