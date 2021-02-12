Houston Rockets guard Victor Oladipo is out for the game at the New York Knicks on Saturday because of a sore right foot.

In addition, forward P.J. Tucker is questionable to face the Knicks because of a bruised left thigh. Neither player practiced Friday.

Rockets coach Stephen Silas said Friday that Oladipo, who was injured in Thursday's home loss to the Miami Heat, was undergoing tests so there was no timeline yet for the two-time All-Star's return. Silas said he expected Oladipo to travel with the Rockets, who also visit the Washington Wizards on Monday and the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday on their three-game road trip.

Oladipo has averaged 18.4 points per game in 11 games (all starts) this season, his first with the Rockets since he was traded from the Indiana Pacers on Jan. 13.

Tucker, who was also injured against Miami, has averaged 4.9 points and 4.5 rebounds in 25 games (all starts) this season.

--Field Level Media

