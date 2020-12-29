After not pitching in 2020, 15-year veteran right-hander Ervin Santana signed a one-year minor league deal Tuesday that returns him to the Kansas City Royals organization.
Santana, 36, is a two-time All-Star who is 149-127 with a 4.09 ERA over 387 appearances (384 starts) for five teams, including the Royals in 2013. He went 9-10 in his lone season in Kansas City, with a 3.24 ERA in 32 starts and 211 innings.
The one-year deal would be worth $1.5 million if Santana makes the major league roster, the Kansas City Star reported, with another $1.75 million available in incentives. He is expected to be invited to big league camp at spring training.
Santana, who has also pitched for the Los Angeles Angels (2005-12), Atlanta Braves (2014), Minnesota Twins (2015-18) and Chicago White Sox (2019), is currently pitching in the Dominican Winter League and has a 2.61 ERA in 20 2/3 innings.
