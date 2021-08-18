SPORTS-TEN-TOPSEEDOPEN-NOTES-GET

Serena Williams, right, is congratulated by her sister and opponent, Venus Williams, following their third-round singles during the US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York on August 31, 2018. (Julian Finney/Getty Images/TNS)

 Julian Finney

Venus Williams was awarded a wild card Wednesday to compete in her 23rd U.S. Open, the United States Tennis Association announced.

Williams, 41, is a two-time winner at Flushing Meadows (2000, 2001) and has competed in the event every year since 2006. Her WTA ranking is No. 112, which is outside the top 104 who receive direct entry into the tournament.

CoCo Vandeweghe, who currently is ranked No. 160, also was one of the seven players to receive a wild card. She joined Caty McNally, Hailey Baptiste, Katie Volynets, Emma Navarro and 17-year-old Ashlyn Krueger.

The 2021 U.S. Open begins on Aug. 30.

--Field Level Media

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.