The Vegas Golden Knights have acquired forward Mattias Janmark from the Chicago Blackhawks for a second-round pick in this year's NHL draft, TSN and ESPN reported Monday.
The Blackhawks also send a 2022 fifth-round pick for the Golden Knights' third-rounder in '22, per the reports.
Janmark, 28, has 10 goals and nine assists in 41 games this season, his first in Chicago. He has 128 career points (56 goals, 72 assists) in 338 games with the Dallas Stars (2015-20) and Blackhawks.
Janmark was scratched from Saturday's game. He'll be an unrestricted free agent after the season.
--Field Level Media
