Vegas Golden Knights captain Mark Stone is scheduled to undergo back surgery this week, the team announced Wednesday.

Stone, 30, was dogged by injuries throughout the season. He finished with nine goals and 21 assists in 37 games, and he had four stints on injured reserve.

The dropoff in production was stark for Stone, who had 20-plus goals in each of his previous seven seasons. He has 179 career goals in 541 games with the Ottawa Senators and Vegas.

Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon said earlier this week that he expects Stone to be ready for training camp next season.

The team said Stone's procedure was scheduled for Thursday.

--Field Level Media

