The Vegas Golden Knights and defenseman Nicolas Hague reached agreement on a three-year contract extension with a $2.294 million annual average value.
Hague, 23, held out of training camp and the preseason while seeking a new contract. The package is worth approximately $6.88 million.
A restricted free agent, he earned $832,500 in 2021-22.
The Knights selected Hague in the second round of the 2017 NHL Draft. Last season, he appeared in 52 games and registered 14 points (four goals, 10 assists).
In 142 games with the franchise, Hague has 42 points (10 goals, 32 assists).
Vegas opens the season Tuesday at the Los Angeles Kings.
--Field Level Media
