Virginia Commonwealth has paused all basketball activities because of COVID-19, forcing the postponement of Saturday's scheduled game against Davidson.
In a statement, the school said no decisions had been made about the Rams' upcoming games.
"The program will resume team activities once all personnel clear COVID-19 protocols," the statement said.
Virginia Commonwealth (8-2, 1-0 Atlantic 10) is scheduled to play at George Mason on Wednesday and host Rhode Island next Saturday.
