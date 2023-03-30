VCU guard and Atlantic 10 Player of the Year Adrian "Ace" Baldwin Jr. announced Thursday that he will transfer.
His announcement comes in the aftermath of a whirlwind coaching change at the Richmond, Va., school. VCU lost coach Mike Rhoades to Penn State and hired Ryan Odom -- all on Wednesday.
"I want to thank Coach Rhoades and the coaching staff for trusting in me to lead VCU's basketball program for the time that I was here," Baldwin posted to Twitter.
Baldwin led the Rams to a 27-8 record this season and a No. 12 seed in the NCAA Tournament. VCU was bounced by No. 5 Saint Mary's in the first round.
He averaged team highs in points (12.7), assists (5.8) and steals (2.2) in 30 starts. A three-year starter, he averaged 10.4 points and 5.2 assists in 80 games.
Baldwin was also named the A-10 Defensive Player of the Year.
--Field Level Media
