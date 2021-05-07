Russia's Varvara Gracheva upset No. 2 seed Rebecca Peterson of Sweden 6-4, 6-0 on Friday to reach the semifinals of the L'Open 35 de Saint-Malo in France.
The 20-year-old Gracheva, who saved six of eight break points in the 73-minute match, next will face Jasmine Paolini of Italy. Paolini was a 6-3, 7-5 winner against Anna Karolina Schmiedlova of Slovakia.
Fifth-seeded Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland will meet France's Harmony Tan in Saturday's other semifinal at the clay-court WTA Challenger event. Golubic crushed Aliaksandra Sasnovic of Belarus 6-1, 6-0 and Tan advanced with a 7-6 (3), 6-0 win over Spain's Aliona Bolsova Zadoinov.
--Field Level Media
