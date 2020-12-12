Vanderbilt kicker Sarah Fuller became the first female to score in a Power 5 football game when she made an extra point in the first quarter of Saturday's game against Tennessee in Southeastern Conference action in Nashville.
Fuller's kick followed Ken Seals' 18-yard touchdown pass to Cam Johnson with 1:50 left in the first quarter, tying the game 7-7.
Last month, Fuller became the first woman to play in a Power 5 football game when her second-half squib kickoff went 30 yards during a 41-0 loss at Missouri. She was named SEC special teams co-player of the week for her performance.
Fuller became the third woman to play in a Division I college football game, following in the path of kickers Katie Hnida (New Mexico, 2003) and April Goss (Kent State, 2015).
Fuller, a senior from Wylie, Texas, started nine of 12 games at goalkeeper for Vanderbilt's SEC championship women's soccer team this fall before being added to the football roster.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.