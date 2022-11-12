Mike Wright's 8-yard touchdown pass to Will Sheppard with 32 seconds left allowed Vanderbilt to break its 26-game Southeastern Conference losing streak, stunning Kentucky 24-21 on Saturday afternoon in Lexington, Kentucky.
After Chris Rodriguez Jr.'s 72-yard run gave Kentucky (6-4, 3-4) a 21-17 lead late, Wright led the Commodores (4-6, 1-5) 80 yards on 12 plays on the streak-breaking drive.
The key was a 4th-and-11 pass of 40 yards to Quincy Skinner Jr. to the Kentucky 8, setting up the game-winning score three plays later.
The win was Vanderbilt's first in the SEC since a 21-14 victory over Missouri on Oct. 19, 2019 -- the third-longest losing streak in conference history.
Wright was 12 of 23 for 184 yards with a TD and an interception. He also rushed for 126 yards on 11 carries and a score, while running back Ray Davis had 129 yards on 26 attempts and a TD.
A 17-point favorite, the Wildcats were led by Rodriguez's game-high 162 yards on 18 rushes with two TDs. Will Levis went 11-for-23 for 109 yards with an interception.
Kentucky got good field position when defensive back Carrington Valentine recovered a fumble on the game's second play and returned it 21 yards. That set up Matt Ruffolo's 47-yard field goal for a 3-0 lead.
But on an RPO play on the ensuing possession, Wright dashed 59 yards for his fifth TD. Yet Kentucky responded with a 15-play drive that took 8:21 off the clock, getting a second Ruffolo field goal -- a 27-yarder -- to tighten it to 7-6.
The Wildcats' defense thwarted a drive when Keidron Smith intercepted a Wright pass at the goal line. Kentucky drove 61 yards in 10 plays, but Ruffolo's 37-yard attempt for its second lead was blocked by Nate Clifton.
On Vanderbilt's first series of the second half, Davis capped a 10-play, 81-yard drive with a 1-yard plunge at 7:47 for a 14-6 lead. His 45-yard run set up the score, but Ruffolo trimmed it to five with a 39-yard kick on the next possession.
In the fourth quarter, Rodriguez keyed a 66-yard drive and ended it with a 5-yard run. Vanderbilt's Joseph Bulovas then kicked a 26-yard field goal for a 17-15 lead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.