Jordan Wright scored a career-high 28 points and Tyrin Lawrence added 20 as host Vanderbilt pulled away in the second half Saturday for a 77-63 victory over Winthrop at Nashville, Tenn.
Wright scored 18 first-half points on 7-of-8 shooting and finished the night 10 of 13 from the field and 5 of 7 from 3-point range. Lawrence also had an efficient shooting night, going 7 of 9 from the floor and knocking down both of his 3-point attempts.
Scotty Pippen Jr. added 13 points for the Commodores (3-1), who bounced back nicely from Wednesday's ugly 48-37 loss to VCU.
Cory Hightower recorded 15 points on 5-of-9 3-point shooting to pace the Eagles (2-2). Patrick Good chipped in 13 points for Winthrop, which committed 19 turnovers in dropping its second straight game.
The key stretch in this one was a 13-0 run by Vanderbilt that turned a 43-43 tie into a lopsided affair. Wright's 3-pointer ignited the burst and Lawrence took care of the next five points before Jamaine Mann made two free throws and Lawrence drained a three of his own.
The early action was highlighted by a back-and-forth battle between Wright and Hightower.
About 5 1/2 minutes in, Wright made a layup and Hightower answered with a 3. Wright then made another bucket, only to watch Hightower quickly answer with another 3. Wright responded with a 3 of his own for a 16-13 lead.
Vanderbilt eventually built its advantage to 33-26 with 2:31 left in the first half, but Winthrop made a couple of 3-pointers down the stretch, including another one by Hightower, to draw the visitors within 35-32 at the break.
The Commodores led early in the second half before the Eagles scored five straight points to draw even at 43, setting up Vanderbilt's decisive run.
