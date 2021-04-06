Vanderbilt fired women's basketball coach Stephanie White on Tuesday after five seasons.
White, 43, compiled a 46-83 record with the Commodores from 2016-21, including a 13-54 mark in the SEC.
"I want to thank Stephanie for her efforts over these past five years," athletic director Candice Lee said in a news release. "While we did not experience the results that we all hoped for, she held our student-athletes to high standards. She supported our student-athletes' commitment to community service and welcomed alumni back to the program.
"I also want to thank Stephanie, her staff and our student-athletes for navigating the challenges of the past year. As I continued my evaluation of the program, I ultimately concluded that change is needed at this time. I wish Stephanie and her family the best."
Vanderbilt was off to a 4-4 (0-3 SEC) start when the team decided to opt out of the rest of the 2020-21 season due to COVID-19 concerns. Multiple players have since entered the NCAA transfer portal, including leading scorers Koi Love and Chelsie Hall.
The school said a national search for the next head coach will begin immediately. Vanderbilt has not been to the NCAA Tournament since the 2013-14 season.
--Field Level Media
