Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes entered the league's COVID-19 protocol Monday after testing positive following All-Star weekend festivities in Las Vegas.

Hughes' older brother, New Jersey Devils All-Star Jack Hughes, was placed in protocol on Sunday.

Quinn Hughes made his second All-Star appearance.

Hughes, 22, has 34 points (two goals, 32 assists) and 20 penalty minutes in 45 games this season. The 5-foot-10 blueliner was selected No. 7 overall by the Canucks in the 2018 draft.

He must remain in the U.S. while in quarantine. He'll be eligible to play in the Canucks' game in San Jose on Feb. 17.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.