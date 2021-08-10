Valparaiso introduced "Beacons" as its new nickname Tuesday, months after abandoning its old "Crusaders" moniker.
"Valparaiso University's new nickname directly connects to our motto, ‘In thy light we see light,' and represents the entire Valpo family," the school said in a Twitter post. "We are beacons of hope, change, knowledge and, above all, God's light."
The school announced in February that it was ending the use of Crusaders, citing concerns about the negative connotations the logo and mascot had conjured in relation to religious oppression and hate groups.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.