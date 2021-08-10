Valparaiso introduced "Beacons" as its new nickname Tuesday, months after abandoning its old "Crusaders" moniker.

"Valparaiso University's new nickname directly connects to our motto, ‘In thy light we see light,' and represents the entire Valpo family," the school said in a Twitter post. "We are beacons of hope, change, knowledge and, above all, God's light."

The school announced in February that it was ending the use of Crusaders, citing concerns about the negative connotations the logo and mascot had conjured in relation to religious oppression and hate groups.

--Field Level Media

