The Utah Utes will honor late cornerback Aaron Lowe and running back Ty Jordan with custom helmets to be worn during the team's 2022 campaign.Lowe was killed during a house-party shooting in 2021, and Jordan, who was Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year in 2020, died on Christmas in 2020 from an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound.Utah retired both players' number last season -- No. 22 -- and came up with the motto "Be 22% better" to honor them."It brought us together in a way that I don't know what could have been more powerful," coach Kyle Whittingham said in 2021. "It unified us and gave us all a cause."The helmets, which feature depictions of both Lowe and Jordan on the sides, will be worn for the first time on Oct. 25 when the Utes face Southern California.--Field Level Media
