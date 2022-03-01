Utah State on Tuesday announced the tragic death of one of head football coach Blake Anderson's sons.

Utah State athletics director John Hartwell expressed "thoughts and prayers" for Anderson and his family on social media.

Anderson's bio lists two grown sons, Coleton and Cason, but it's not clear which one died. His bio also lists a daughter, Callie.

The circumstances of the death were also not released.

Anderson lost his first wife, Wendy, in 2019 after her three-year battle with cancer. The pair was married for 27 years. Anderson remarried in 2021.

Anderson led the Aggies to an 11-3 record and the Mountain West Conference championship in 2021, his first season in Logan, Utah. The Aggies also won their bowl game.

Anderson went 51-37 in seven seasons at Arkansas State (2014-20).

--Field Level Media

