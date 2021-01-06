The Utah Utes have shuffled their scheduled home games against No. 17 Oregon, Colorado and Stanford amid COVID-19 concerns.
Utah, which is 4-3 overall and 1-2 in Pacific 12 Conference play, now will host Oregon on Saturday night instead of Sunday afternoon as originally scheduled. The Utes also will host Colorado on Monday instead of March 6, and they will host Stanford on Jan. 14 instead of Jan. 13.
A statement from Utah said the latter two changes were to "to combat future postponements and allow for make-up games in the final week of the regular-season."
Utah is looking to snap a two-game losing streak after falling short against UCLA and USC on the road.
--Field Level Media
