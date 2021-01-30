Alfonso Plummer scored a season-best 23 points, including a go-ahead layup with 61 seconds left, and Utah rallied from 19 down in the final 8:46 to beat Colorado 77-74 in Pac-12 play at Boulder, Colo., on Saturday.
Plummer scored all of his points in the second half and Timmy Allen had 17 points and 10 rebounds for Utah (7-7, 4-6 Pac-12).
McKinley Wright IV had 15 points and Jeriah Horne scored 10 for Colorado (13-5, 7-4).
The Buffaloes led 65-46 after Wright hit two technical free throws but the Utes came storming back.
Plummer drained a pair of 3-pointers that got Utah back within 67-54 and prompted a timeout by Colorado, but the Utes kept coming. Riley Battin hit another 3-pointer, Plummer made two free throws after a Buffaloes turnover and then drained a long 3-pointer to make it 67-62.
The teams traded baskets and Plummer was fouled on a made 3-pointer and hit the free throw to give Utah a 70-69 lead with 3:24 left, its first advantage since early in the first half.
Wright missed a jumper and Plummer hit a layup to make it a three-point game. Wright tied it with a 3-pointer from the top with 1:24 left.
Plummer's layup with 1:01 left put the Utes back in front, and after Wright missed a 3-pointer, Plummer hit a turnaround jumper with 13.4 seconds left to make it 76-72.
Wright drove in for a layup with nine seconds left and Colorado had one last chance when Allen split a pair of free throws with six seconds left but Utah blocked Wright's desperation 3-pointer to end the game.
The Utes scored the first six points of the game but the Buffaloes responded with 11 straight to take the lead. Wright's 3-pointer with 5:36 left in the first half gave Colorado a 10-point advantage but Utah went on a 10-2 run to get within 32-30.
The Buffaloes stretched the lead to nine again and went into halftime ahead 43-36.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.