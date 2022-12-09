Branden Carlson scored 19 points and collected eight rebounds to lead Utah to a 99-58 victory over Jacksonville State in Salt Lake City on Thursday night.
Lazar Stefanovic finished with a team-high 20 points off the bench for the Utes. Gabe Madsen chipped in 16 points. Marco Anthony added 10 points, eight rebounds and five assists.
Utah (8-2) won its third straight game after shooting 16 of 28 from 3-point range. The Utes also scored 25 points off turnovers and outscored Jacksonville State 22-3 in fast-break points.
Monzy Jackson scored 16 points to lead the Gamecocks. Skyelar Potter added 15.
Jacksonville State (4-5) shot just 36.8 percent and committed 15 turnovers.
Utah scored the first 19 points behind hot perimeter shooting -- 6 of 6 from 3-point range. Madsen had three of the outside baskets, his final one putting Utah up 22-3.
Jacksonville State did not score its first points until Jackson hit a 3-pointer 5 1/2 minutes into the first half. The Gamecocks trailed by double digits throughout the half. They cut the deficit to 28-18 on a layup from Demaree King but could draw no closer.
Utah extended the lead again before the half ended. The Utes used an 11-0 run capped by a 3-point play from Marco Anthony to boost their lead to 45-23 going into halftime. Jacksonville State missed six straight shots and committed three turnovers over the final five minutes of the first half.
Utah made 9 of 10 shots coming out of the locker room and shot 63.6 percent after halftime. The Utes led by 49 points during the second half.
