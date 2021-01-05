Utah established the Ty Jordan Memorial Scholarship to honor the memory of the freshman running back who lost his life on Christmas Day following an accidental shooting.
Per the school, the scholarship will be awarded to a Utes football player who "exemplifies the inspiring qualities that Jordan displayed through his work ethic, positivity and perseverance through adversity."
Utah coach Kyle Whittingham and his wife, Jamie, were donating $100,000 to the fund, per the school's website.
Jordan, a three-star recruit from Mesquite, Texas, finished the season with 597 rushing yards on just 83 carries in five games for the Utes (3-2). The 19-year-old averaged 7.2 yards per carry and 119.4 per game en route to being named the Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year.
The second-team All-Pac-12 selection was the first Utah freshman since 1995 to register three consecutive 100-yard rushing games.
--Field Level Media
