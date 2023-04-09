U.S. women's national team star Mallory Swanson has a torn left patella tendon, U.S. Soccer confirmed Sunday.
The 24-year-old forward injured her knee during a 2-0 win against Ireland in a friendly on Saturday in Austin, Texas.
She returned Sunday to Chicago, where she plays professionally for the NWSL's Red Stars, for further evaluation.
Swanson, the leading scorer for the USWNT this year, was carted off late in the first half Saturday after her knee buckled.
U.S. Soccer did not provide a timeline for Swanson's injury. The 2023 Women's World Cup gets underway in July in New Zealand and Australia.
Forward Alyssa Thompson, 18, will replace Swanson on the USWNT roster for Tuesday's friendly against Ireland in St. Louis.
Thompson was the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NWSL Draft by Angel City FC. She earned her first two senior-team caps for the U.S. last October.
Swanson, who went by Pugh before her marriage to Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson, has seven goals in five matches in 2023 -- five more goals than anyone else on the team.
--Field Level Media
