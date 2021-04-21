The U.S. Women's National Team will face rival Sweden as well as New Zealand and Australia in Group G action at the Tokyo Olympics.
The groups for this summer's tournament (July 21 to Aug. 6) were announced Wednesday in Zurich, Switzerland.
The U.S. squad is No. 1 in the FIFA world rankings and riding a 39-game unbeaten streak, dating to January 2019.
The Americans are attempting to become the first women's side to win a World Cup and an Olympic gold medal back-to-back.
Sweden eliminated the U.S. in the quarterfinals at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Brazil, ending the Americans' quest for a fourth consecutive gold medal.
Host Japan is in Group E with Great Britain, Canada and Chile. Group F features Brazil, the Netherlands, China and Zambia.
Germany, the defending Olympic champions, failed to qualify for the Summer Games.
