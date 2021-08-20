United States men's national team star and Chelsea midfielder Christian Pulisic tested positive for COVID-19.
Pulisic, 22, said on Instagram that he is fully vaccinated and currently experiencing no symptoms.
He will miss Sunday's London derby at Arsenal due to Premier League protocols, and his status is questionable for next month's World Cup qualifiers with El Salvador, Canada and Honduras (Sept. 2-8).
"Unfortunately I tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week," Pulisic said. "Thankfully I'm fully vaccinated and I have no symptoms so far. Can't wait to get back in action. Thank you for the support."
Pulisic scored in Chelsea's 3-0 season-opening victory against Crystal Palace last Saturday.
