The U.S. Men's National Team roster for its upcoming friendly against Mexico includes 20 MLS players and 10 members from the 2022 World Cup squad.
U.S. Soccer announced the 23-man roster Wednesday for the Continental Clasico on April 19 in Glendale, Ariz.
This is the 75th meeting between the rivals, with the Americans undefeated in the last four matches.
"We are delighted with the group we have put together. Anytime you get to play against your closest rivals it's a special opportunity, and we have players who understand what this rivalry is all about and are ready to compete," interim coach Anthony Hudson said. "It's another chance to build on the progress we have made in the last four years and prepare for the defense of our two CONCACAF titles this summer."
Since the game falls outside of an official FIFA match window, international teams were not required to release players to the U.S. squad. That's why only three players from outside of the MLS ranks are on the roster: AC Milan defender Sergino Best, FC Juarez midfielder Alan Sonora and 17-year-old Louisville City defender Joshua Wynder.
USMNT roster by position (club/country; caps/goals):
GOALKEEPERS (three): Drake Callender (Inter Miami; 0/0), Roman Celentano (FC Cincinnati; 0/0), Sean Johnson (Toronto FC/CAN; 11/0)
MIDFIELDERS (six): Kellyn Acosta (LAFC; 57/2), Aidan Morris (Columbus Crew; 2/0), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders; 32/0), James Sands (New York City FC; 7/0), Alan Sonora (FC Juarez/MEX; 2/0), Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes; 16/0)
FORWARDS (five): Paul Arriola (FC Dallas; 50/10), Cade Cowell (San Jose Earthquakes; 2/0), Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas; 17/7), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders; 51/11), Brandon Vazquez (FC Cincinnati; 2/1)
Plentiful sunshine. High 77F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
A few clouds. Low 51F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Rain showers in the morning will evolve into a more steady rain in the afternoon. High 68F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.