U.S. men's national team midfielder Weston McKennie's home was burglarized during Juventus' Coppa Italia quarterfinal win over visiting SPAL on Wednesday in Turin, Italy, ESPN reported after receiving confirmation by the team.
After McKennie returned home from the game -- which he entered in the 87th minute of a 4-0 victory -- he reported to authorities that branded shoes, clothes and several other valuable items had been stolen.
Police said whoever committed the crime appears to have knowledge that McKennie would not be home at the time.
McKennie, 22, is on loan from Germany side Schalke. He has scored four goals in 21 games across all competitions for Juventus. For the USMNT, McKennie has six goals and three assists in 21 games.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.