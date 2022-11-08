U.S. Men's National Team defender Chris Richards announced Tuesday that he will miss the upcoming World Cup with the leg injury that has sidelined him since August.
The news comes a day before USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter announces his final squad for the tournament in Qatar.
"Gutted that this injury has ruled me out of the world cup but i know that the boys will go crazy regardless ... will be rooting for y'all the whole way," Richards posted to his Instagram page.
Richards, 22, plays for Crystal Palace in the Premier League. He has eight caps for Team USA, including five qualifiers over the past year.
Fellow American defender Miles Robinson also is out of the Word Cup after sustaining an Achilles injury.
The U.S. open its World Cup action against Wales on Nov. 21.
--Field Level Media
