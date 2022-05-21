Matt Colburn II rushed for 140 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Philadelphia Stars to a 35-28 victory over the Tampa Bay Bandits on Saturday at Birmingham, Ala.

The Stars stuffed the Bandits on fourth-and-goal with 25 seconds remaining to secure the victory as Jordan Ta'amu's pass fell incomplete.

Colburn's final TD run of 44 yards ultimately put the Stars out of reach, 35-21, with 6:27 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Ta'amu had a monster game for Tampa, completing 27-of-40 passes for 333 yards and four touchdowns against one interception. He also rushed for 61 yards.

Case Cookus passed for 73 yards and two TDs for the Stars.

--Field Level Media

