Case Cookus threw for three touchdowns to help lead the Philadelphia Stars to a season-opening 27-23 win over the host Memphis Showboats on Saturday.
Cookus completed 20 of 29 passes for 212 yards, connecting on scoring strikes to three different receivers.
Alex Collins rushed for a touchdown to close the gap to 27-23 with 7:30 remaining in the game, but the Showboats turned it over on downs with 34 seconds remaining on the Philadelphia 39-yard line. Collins ran for 63 yards.
Memphis quarterback Brady White threw for 182 yards, with two TDs and an interception.
The Stars led 20-10 at halftime.
Stallions 27, Generals 10
Alex McGough scored on the ground and tossed another TD through the air, while fellow Birmingham QB J'Mar Smith threw a touchdown of his own as the Stallions rolled to a 27-10 win against New Jersey in the season opener for both teams in Birmingham.
With the game tied 10-10 late in the second quarter, the Stallions embarked on an 8-play, 66-yard drive to grab a 17-10 lead on McGough's 6-yard touchdown throw to Jace Sternberger with 10 seconds to spare in the half.
McGough then followed that up by directing a two-play, 40-yard scoring drive early in the third, completing the drive with a 29-yard scoring scramble.
The teams traded scores early, with Smith tossing a 61-yard touchdown to Austin Watkins before the Generals' Dakota Prukop answered with a 2-yard rushing TD.
