Luis Aguilar kicked his USFL-record eighth field goal of the game, a 55-yarder as time expired, to lift the Philadelphia Stars past the New Jersey Generals 24-21 on Sunday afternoon in Detroit.
Aguilar accounted for all of the points for the Stars (2-3) with field goals of 22, 42, 56 (longest in the USFL this season), 36, 27, 51, 49 and 55 yards. His seventh field goal broke the league record for a single game.
Aguilar also punted three times for a 40-yard average. The eight field goals in a game matches the NFL record set in 2006 by Tennessee Titans kicker Rob Bironas.
The Generals (2-3) had tied the game at 21 on Kyle Lauletta's quarterback sneak and two-point conversion pass to Woody Brandom with 15 seconds left in regulation.
Lauletta completed 10 of 12 passes for 111 yards and one interception by Mazzi Wilkins. De'Andre Johnson was 7-of-12 for 79 yards.
Philadelphia quarterback Case Cookus was 18-of-30 for 125 yards.
Showboats 17, Breakers 10
Cole Kelley hit John Mitchell for a 4-yard touchdown pass with 2:20 left in regulation to lift Memphis past previously unbeaten New Orleans in Birmingham, Ala.
Kelley added a two-point conversion pass to Juwan Washington to account for the seven-point difference for the Showboats (2-3). The quarterback was 24-of-36 for 224 yards, the TD pass and one interception. Vinny Papale made six receptions for 62 yards.
McLeod Bethel-Thompson completed 25 of 35 passes for 206 yards, one TD and one interception for the Breakers (4-1). Wes Hills made seven catches for 46 yards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.